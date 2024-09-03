Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.64 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $107.01 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,940,788 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

