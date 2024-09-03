Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $558.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,188. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

