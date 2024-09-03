Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.90

Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 6100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Osino Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margot Naudie sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$73,702.26. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

