Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.