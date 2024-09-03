Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $195.63. 168,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,456. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

