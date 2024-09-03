Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.97. The company has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.