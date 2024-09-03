Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $375.35 million and $6.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.83 or 0.04228170 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00037164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

