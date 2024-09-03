Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after buying an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after buying an additional 430,134 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. 1,409,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,044. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

