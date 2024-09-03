Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 7,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.31. 1,197,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

