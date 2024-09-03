Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $511.48. 2,487,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

