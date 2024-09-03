Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,248. The company has a market cap of $463.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.