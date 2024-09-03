Northstar Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.03. 227,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,990. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $362.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.56 and a 200 day moving average of $341.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

