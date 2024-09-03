Next Level Private LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,044. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.