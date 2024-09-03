Next Level Private LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Next Level Private LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,421 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of T traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 13,950,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,361,320. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

