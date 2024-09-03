Next Level Private LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $511.48. 2,487,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.89. The firm has a market cap of $463.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

