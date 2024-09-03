New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 16007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
