Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 355,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,684. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.24.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.