Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Netflix by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,757 shares of company stock worth $85,648,496 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $701.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $659.99 and a 200-day moving average of $631.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.