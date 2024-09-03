National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.43

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 205650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

