National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.96

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 97525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

