Nano One Day Volume Tops $1.94 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $116.10 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,055.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00542549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00112375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.00298434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00076407 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

