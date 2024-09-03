Myria Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.23 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myria has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Myria has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $835,593.18 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,910,619,944 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00214353 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $722,143.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

