Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.91

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 13437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

