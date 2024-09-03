MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading Down 9.6%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.73 and last traded at $107.73. 399,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 807,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.30%.

In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

