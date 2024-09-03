Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $14,991,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $51,252,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $174.59. 2,789,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $412.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

