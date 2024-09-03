Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.46. The stock had a trading volume of 449,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,138. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

