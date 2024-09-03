Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.20. 641,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

