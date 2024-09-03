McNamara Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,833. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
