Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 7,500 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.64. The company had a trading volume of 340,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.09. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $138.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Matson by 35.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Matson by 18.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

