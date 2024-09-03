Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.8% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.26. 666,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $449.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock worth $638,333,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.