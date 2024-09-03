Manta Network (MANTA) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $235.44 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.65900166 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $10,728,249.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

