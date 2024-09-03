Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $241.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

