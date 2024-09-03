Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $19.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.68. 773,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.66 and its 200 day moving average is $445.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

