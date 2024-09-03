Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,492. The stock has a market cap of $463.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

