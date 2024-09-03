LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. 1,297,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,229. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

