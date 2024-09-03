Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,217,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,183 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $9.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 106,721 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

