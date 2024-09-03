Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,303. The stock has a market cap of $295.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

