Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $202.17. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

