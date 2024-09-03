Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.28 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $318.16 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00037185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,751 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

