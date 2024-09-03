JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $67.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.29. 4,816,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,282. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

