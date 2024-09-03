John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.64

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.64 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 60138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.