iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.46

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 458556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $911.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

