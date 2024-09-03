iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 81,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 25,276 shares.The stock last traded at $143.16 and had previously closed at $146.37.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $656.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

