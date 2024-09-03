iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 115,670 shares.The stock last traded at $80.24 and had previously closed at $80.69.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,163,000 after purchasing an additional 860,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982,341 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 683,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

