iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.59

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 20488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 429.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.