iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 721,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,208,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

QUAL traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $177.78. The company had a trading volume of 655,295 shares. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

