iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.64

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.64 and last traded at $113.21, with a volume of 327134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.47.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

