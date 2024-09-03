iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.11

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 1405824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

