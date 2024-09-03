iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUS stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

