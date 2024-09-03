iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,778,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604,250. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

